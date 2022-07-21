Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week

Charlotte FC winger Yordy Reyna has taken AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season.
Reyna grabbed the top spot by a solid margin with the second half of his brace last Saturday night against Inter Miami CF, receiving 34.2% of the vote for his gorgeous right-footed curler into the top right corner.
New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos finished second, taking 25% of the vote for his volleyed match-winner in a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, set up by Santiago Rodriguez.
Robert Taylor finished third with 21.7% of the tally for his stylish individual goal that catalyzed Inter Miami CF's 3-2 comeback win over Charlotte.
Rounding out the voting was Emanuel Reynoso's outside-of-the-boot finish to open the scoring in Minnesota United FC's 2-0 victory over D.C. United, taking 19.1% of the vote.
