Goal of the Week

Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC winger Yordy Reyna has taken AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 21 of the 2022 MLS season.

Reyna grabbed the top spot by a solid margin with the second half of his brace last Saturday night against Inter Miami CF, receiving 34.2% of the vote for his gorgeous right-footed curler into the top right corner.

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos finished second, taking 25% of the vote for his volleyed match-winner in a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, set up by Santiago Rodriguez.

Robert Taylor finished third with 21.7% of the tally for his stylish individual goal that catalyzed Inter Miami CF's 3-2 comeback win over Charlotte.

Rounding out the voting was Emanuel Reynoso's outside-of-the-boot finish to open the scoring in Minnesota United FC's 2-0 victory over D.C. United, taking 19.1% of the vote.

Check out all the nominees below.

Goal of the Week Yordy Reyna Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 21
Austin FC's Diego Fagundez wins Week 20 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 20
More News
More News
Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC?

Return to glory: Can Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi rescue Toronto FC?
Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Roster for 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 19 Positional Rankings
Official: DC United sign ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison
Transfer Tracker

Official: DC United sign ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison
Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Atlanta United sign midfielder Ajani Fortune as homegrown player
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign midfielder Ajani Fortune as homegrown player
More News
Video
Video
Gabriel Pereira or Alan Velasco - Which attacking midfielder is on the rise?! 22 UNDER 22
0:59

Gabriel Pereira or Alan Velasco - Which attacking midfielder is on the rise?! 22 UNDER 22
Cucho & Bou are on FIRE! Who will stay hot this weekend? | Quicker Stats
0:42

Cucho & Bou are on FIRE! Who will stay hot this weekend? | Quicker Stats
Best Week of Saves Ever?! Keeper's come up huge in Week 21 | What A Save!
1:28

Best Week of Saves Ever?! Keeper's come up huge in Week 21 | What A Save!
2022 MLS All-Star Paul Arriola on Life in Dallas, Wayne Rooney, and USMNT Friends
31:35

2022 MLS All-Star Paul Arriola on Life in Dallas, Wayne Rooney, and USMNT Friends
More Video