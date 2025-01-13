Inter Miami CF vs. Club América: How to watch, stream preseason match

Inter Miami CF begin their 2025 preseason tour Saturday night against LIGA MX powerhouse Club América, when two of North America's top teams meet in Las Vegas.
How to watch and stream
When
- Saturday, Jan. 18 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada
Inter Miami will play five preseason matches across the Americas – including trips to Peru, Panama and Honduras and concluding with a Florida Derby test vs. Orlando City SC (Feb. 14).
They're preparing for the club's 2025 MLS regular-season opener on Feb. 22 vs. New York City FC, as well as their Concacaf Champions Cup return on Feb. 18 at Sporting Kansas City.
A year after setting the MLS single-season points record and winning the Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami begin a new quest for hardware.
The Herons are now led by head coach Javier Mascherano, who takes over from Tata Martino. Mascherano previously led Argentina's U-20 and U-23 teams.
Inter Miami's 2025 roster remains a work in progress, though their Big Four of ex-FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets remain.
One of Mexico's most popular clubs, Club América will surely have a large following at Allegiant Stadium.
Led by manager André Jardine, the Mexico City-based juggernauts have won more trophies than any other team in Mexico. They've won three straight LIGA MX titles (16 total) and a continent-best seven Concacaf Champions Cups.
Las Águilas boast some of the region's highest-profile players, including midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and striker Henry Martín.