Inter Miami CF vs. Club América: How to watch, stream preseason match

Inter Miami CF begin their 2025 preseason tour Saturday night against LIGA MX powerhouse Club América, when two of North America's top teams meet in Las Vegas.

How to watch and stream

When

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Where

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

Inter Miami will play five preseason matches across the Americas – including trips to Peru, Panama and Honduras and concluding with a Florida Derby test vs. Orlando City SC (Feb. 14).