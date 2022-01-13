Inter Miami sign defender Aimé Mabika, midfielder George Acosta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings
Inter Miami CF have signed midfielder George Acosta and defender Aimé Mabika, the club announced Thursday.
Acosta's contract runs through 2022 with a club option for 2023, while Mabika is now signed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.
“This is another great step for our development program, which will be vital to our success in the long term," Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "George and Aimé are promising young players who have developed well in our system and are ready to be integrated into the First Team. We hope to continue to aid them in their professional growth this season."
Acosta was one of the first players to sign with Inter Miami ahead of their expansion season in 2020, making his return to play with now-MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Fort Lauderdale CF last year after returning from a knee injury. He was a standout in USL League One, racking up a team-high seven assists that was good for the fourth-highest total in the league. He also scored four goals across his 1,576 minutes.
Mabika was a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick for Miami in 2021 (No. 26 overall) after enjoying a standout college career at University of Kentucky. He also spent last season with Fort Lauderdale CF, starting all 14 of his appearances and serving regularly as club captain. The 23-year-old made two MLS appearances (one start) on short-term loans through Extreme Hardship.
Both players will now look to make a strong impression during preseason in search of a first-team role.