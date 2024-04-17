Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi put on a show for the historic Matchday 9 crowd at Arrowhead Stadium – and now he's brought home Goal of the Matchday honors.

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward won 76% of the fan vote for a long-range golazo that aided a 3-2 win at Sporting Kansas City. This follows Messi's Player of the Matchday nod, thrilling the 72,610 fans in attendance Saturday evening.

2nd place, Erik Thommy (10.3%) – Thommy's second goal in SKC's defeat to Inter Miami was a highlight-reel-worthy volley, thumping home a cleared corner kick.

3rd place, Evander (7.6%) – Evander's statement performance in the Portland Timbers' 2-2 draw with LAFC included a thunderous volley that left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded.

4th place, Sebastian Kowalczyk (6.1%) – Houston Dynamo FC now have four wins in five games, including a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC that was sealed by Kowalczyk's swerving blast.

See all the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9
Seattle Sounders FC's Raúl Ruidíaz wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has trophy aspirations | The Pathway
The Pathway

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has trophy aspirations | The Pathway
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
100 days until Leagues Cup 2024: Top group stage storylines
Voices: Jon Arnold

100 days until Leagues Cup 2024: Top group stage storylines
Your Wednesday Kickoff: A closer look at the best chance creators in MLS
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: A closer look at the best chance creators in MLS
Columbus Crew sign Wilfried Nancy to contract extension

Columbus Crew sign Wilfried Nancy to contract extension
Video
Video
Leagues Cup 2024: 100 Day Countdown
1:11

Leagues Cup 2024: 100 Day Countdown
Goal of the Matchday 9: Lionel Messi
0:33

Goal of the Matchday 9: Lionel Messi
The Pathway: Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has trophy aspirations
0:46

The Pathway: Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn has trophy aspirations
Disciplinary Committee: 04.14.24 ATL-PHI PHI Mass Confrontation post-match
1:05

Disciplinary Committee: 04.14.24 ATL-PHI PHI Mass Confrontation post-match