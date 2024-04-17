Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Lionel Messi put on a show for the historic Matchday 9 crowd at Arrowhead Stadium – and now he's brought home Goal of the Matchday honors.
Inter Miami CF's superstar forward won 76% of the fan vote for a long-range golazo that aided a 3-2 win at Sporting Kansas City. This follows Messi's Player of the Matchday nod, thrilling the 72,610 fans in attendance Saturday evening.
2nd place, Erik Thommy (10.3%) – Thommy's second goal in SKC's defeat to Inter Miami was a highlight-reel-worthy volley, thumping home a cleared corner kick.
3rd place, Evander (7.6%) – Evander's statement performance in the Portland Timbers' 2-2 draw with LAFC included a thunderous volley that left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded.
4th place, Sebastian Kowalczyk (6.1%) – Houston Dynamo FC now have four wins in five games, including a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC that was sealed by Kowalczyk's swerving blast.