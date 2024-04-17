Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Lionel Messi put on a show for the historic Matchday 9 crowd at Arrowhead Stadium – and now he's brought home Goal of the Matchday honors.

2nd place, Erik Thommy (10.3%) – Thommy's second goal in SKC's defeat to Inter Miami was a highlight-reel-worthy volley, thumping home a cleared corner kick.

3rd place, Evander (7.6%) – Evander's statement performance in the Portland Timbers' 2-2 draw with LAFC included a thunderous volley that left goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded.

4th place, Sebastian Kowalczyk (6.1%) – Houston Dynamo FC now have four wins in five games, including a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC that was sealed by Kowalczyk's swerving blast.