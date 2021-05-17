Inter Miami CF's Gonzalo Higuain named MLS Player of the Week for Week 5

Coming his first career MLS brace that helped lead Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati, Gonzalo Higuaín has been named Player of the Week for Week 5 of the MLS season.

Higuaín and Inter Miami spoiled the party as FC Cincinnati celebrated the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art TQL Stadium, with the prolific Italian striker leading the charge with a goal in the 38th minute that he followed up with a dramatic game-winner in the 85th to cap off a wild match.

Higuaín is the first Inter Miami player in club history to win Player of the Week honors.