Inter Miami CF's Gonzalo Higuain named MLS Player of the Week for Week 5

Coming his first career MLS brace that helped lead Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati, Gonzalo Higuaín has been named Player of the Week for Week 5 of the MLS season.
Higuaín and Inter Miami spoiled the party as FC Cincinnati celebrated the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art TQL Stadium, with the prolific Italian striker leading the charge with a goal in the 38th minute that he followed up with a dramatic game-winner in the 85th to cap off a wild match.
Higuaín is the first Inter Miami player in club history to win Player of the Week honors.
After Cincinnati fought back to level the contest at 2-2, Higuaín struck for the game-winner, powering home a low cross from Lewis Morgan from close range to send Inter Miami to the road victory.
It continues a fast start to the season for Miami's 33-year-old Designated Player, who now has four goals and one assist in 449 minutes for the second-year side.
Inter Miami return to on Saturday with a matchup against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field (6 pm ET UniMás, TUDN, Twitter).
The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.