Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The superstar Argentine No. 10 used his legendary left foot to spur Miami's thrilling 3-3 come-from-behind draw at the Philadelphia Union with a brilliant free kick.

Inter Miami CF 's Lionel Messi claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 15 by an overwhelming margin, capturing 70.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Pedro Vite (13.7%): Vancouver overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-2 win at Real Salt Lake, with Vite's 90th-minute long-distance stunner capping the rally that vaulted them back into the Supporters' Shield lead and extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions.

3rd place, Quinn Sullivan (12.9%): Fresh off his first USMNT call-up, Sullivan gathered a short corner kick and unleashed a far-post curler for Philadelphia's opener against Miami. The homegrown midfielder is on pace for a career-best season.

4th place, Telasco Segovia (3.2%): After Messi set the stage for Miami's comeback at Subaru Park, Segovia deposited a top-corner blast in the 95th minute to secure a valuable road point for the Herons with his fourth goal of the season.