"I'm all in": What Omar Gonzalez gives the New England Revolution

A free agent this offseason for the first time in his 10-year MLS career, Omar Gonzalez didn't have to think too long upon receiving word of interest from the New England Revolution .

The veteran center back was announced Wednesday as the Revs' newest signing after a two-and-a-half season run with Toronto FC. It's a two-year deal that reunites him with head coach Bruce Arena, who he previously starred for with the LA Galaxy's dominant championship sides of the early 2010s, winning three MLS Cups and two Supporters’ Shields.

At age 33 and with New England already featuring an entrenched first-choice center-back pairing in Henry Kessler and Andrew Farrell, exactly what role awaits Gonzalez with the 2021 Supporters' Shield champion remains to be seen. But speaking to reporters on his introductory video call, Gonzalez said he fully intends to lift everyone's performances.

“They’re a well-established group. They played really well last year," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, Kessler and Farrell are a great center-back pairing. I think I'm coming in to add to the competition. I want to be on the field just as much as they do, and I think as a player, as [are] those two guys, you should never be satisfied, and you should always be trying to push to be your best, and so I'm coming in to push them.