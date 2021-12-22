New England Revolution sign defender Omar Gonzalez as free agent

“Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States. His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution,” Arena said in a release. “We anticipate that Omar will complement our current backline and help build this unit into one of the best in MLS. I look forward to again working with Omar and welcome him and his family to New England.”

The 33-year-old then spent several years in Liga MX before returning to MLS for two-plus seasons at Toronto FC , giving him 16 goals and 12 assists across 244 regular-season appearances in the league.

The former US men’s national team defender got his professional start at the LA Galaxy in 2009, where he remained until 2015 when playing under now-Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

Gonzalez continues a trend of Arena bringing his former Galaxy players to New England, as they traded for midfielder Sebastian Lletget earlier this offseason. They’re also returning midfielder Ema Boateng and defender AJ DeLaGarza from their 2021 team that won the Supporters’ Shield, with the latter partnering Gonzalez for several years in LA after their collegiate careers at the University of Maryland.

“I am really excited to join the Revolution and am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena in New England. Together we enjoyed many successful years in Los Angeles and I am ready to compete for more championships alongside him and my new teammates,” Gonzalez said in a release.

“The caliber and competitiveness of these players is what winning teams are made of. I’ve only heard amazing things about the locker room, which is a major draw for me. The Revs proved that they are a top club that wants to win. I can’t wait to get down to business and add some hardware to the club.”

Gonzalez joins a center back corps that was anchored by Andrew Farrell and budding US international Henry Kessler during their record-setting 2021 campaign. DeLaGarza can also feature centrally, while Jon Bell is another piece after competing for MLS NEXT Pro side New England Revolution II. At outside back, Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones both signed contract extensions in recent months as well.