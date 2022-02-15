"I like a lot of our guys": Robin Fraser addresses No. 9 search for Colorado Rapids

“The next step is continuing to advance,” Fraser said. “Two years ago we wanted to get to the playoffs, we got to the playoffs and didn't play particularly well in that first game. We lost to Minnesota. So our goal was to obviously get beyond the first round and last year we did well, ending up winning the West but fell short in the first game. We thought we played well enough to win it, but in the end we didn’t. So the next goal for us has to be to go farther than we did last year.”