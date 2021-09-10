How the Western Conference's Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs field is shaping up

Are the Seattle Sounders trending towards a fifth MLS Cup trip in the last six years?

It sure seems that way, co-host Matt Doyle said on a bonus section of Extratime after the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule dropped. He didn’t go as far as to say Seattle are favorites to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy if they get there, but there’s no denying the Rave Green have – yet again – amassed an impressive campaign.

And when looking at the Western Conference field, Doyle favorites them for the all-important first-round bye that’ll go to each conference’s No. 1 seed after Decision Day on Nov. 7. With that comes an automatic bye to the Conference Semifinal stage, which gets underway Nov. 25 with a special Thanksgiving game at 4:30 pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports.

As for the rest of the field, one where it looks like Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy are fighting for top billing? That’s where things get a bit less definitive in Doyle’s eyes.

“Just based on overall roster talent and know-how, I still think the Sounders are favorites – even though they haven’t really played like it over the last couple of months,” Doyle said. “They’re struggling a little bit in terms of generating goals from open play, aside from Raul Ruidiaz. He’s a match-winner in and of himself, but someone else has got to put the ball in the back of the net.