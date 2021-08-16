How's this for a shooting challenge?! Watch Nani gear up for Skills Challenge

We've already seen how Carlos Vela is preparing for the upcoming MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.
Not to be left out, Orlando City SC star Nani has provided a glimpse into the tricks he can conjure up when MLS players face their Liga MX competitors at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 24 (9 pm ET/6 pm PT | FS1, TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports).
The standout forward posted a trick-shot video clip from Orlando City's training ground to his official Twitter account, and the result was one for the highlight reels. Check out the degree of difficulty below:
That's a good example of why Nani is such a worthy inclusion for an MLS roster that's loaded with some of the league's flashiest players. The Portuguese attacker has 27 goals and 21 assists in 64 regular-season games with Orlando, establishing entertainment value on a weekly basis.
The Skills Challenge acts as a prelude to the All-Star Game presented by Target, which will see the MLS side take on the Liga MX outfit at the Banc on August 25 (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports).
For more on both rosters for the Skills Challenge and the events in the competition, be sure to check out the full breakdown here.