How New York Red Bulls charted a dream run to MLS Cup

Shortly, the game would turn on its head. Leipzig manager Marco Rose called Forsberg over from the substitute’s bench, confident the veteran would provide a spark – as he often had for the UEFA Champions League regulars.

He was attending RB Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, and New York’s sister side were tied at 1-1 as the 60th minute rolled around.

“Emil achieved everything at Leipzig and was at a stage of his career where he felt it would be great to make a transfer, to have new experiences,” Schneider added. “We had a discussion with him and found out that it might be a perfect match for both parties. We started talking more with him and our sister club at Leipzig, then finalized the transfer.”

Their pressure was quickly rewarded when Forsberg redirected a low, driven corner kick toward goal. Baumann parried his powerful effort off the crossbar, only for center back Mohamed Simakan to sweep home the ensuing rebound and ice a 3-1 victory .

Within four minutes of entering the pitch, Forsberg gathered a cross-field switch from Loïs Openda and smashed his shot past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. Now leading 2-1, Leipzig searched for more.

But it’s no mistake the Red Bulls have looked reborn ever since their captain and No. 10 returned from injury in late September. They’ve completed three straight upsets in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, starting with defending champions Columbus Crew , then bitter rivals New York City FC and most recently red-hot Orlando City SC .

The Red Bulls’ dream run – they’re the lowest-ever seed to reach MLS Cup (Eastern Conference No. 7) and are in the championship game for the first time since 2008 (second time overall) – has required far more than Forsberg, of course.

Fast forward 12 months and the move is a resounding success, with Forsberg leading New York into MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi on Saturday afternoon at the LA Galaxy (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Later that day, New York made it official: Forsberg had signed a long-term deal, arriving as their newest Designated Player after nine years at Leipzig. The Swedish international represented the type of addition New York desperately needed, a prime-age playmaker shining for a trophy-contending club in a top-five European league.

Roster evolution

Those results reinforce why they signed Forsberg, Schneider said. With support from Red Bull Global leaders Oliver Mintzlaff and Mario Gomez, their vision for the New York outpost is coming together.

“Together, we made the decision over the last 12, 18 months of what we need to change to become more successful, to win these crucial games when it really matters, these knockout games,” Schneider said. “We came to the decision that we need more quality, leadership, experience on the field.

“We have a bunch of amazing young talents, top talents from the age of 15 to 22 or 23, on our first-team roster. But they also need, from time to time, some guidance and experience next to them to grow and develop. We took this decision to add more of what I call leadership, quality, experience to our team. That really helped us in the critical games this season and we will continue to do so. We think that our talents, our top talents, grow better and faster when they have this around them.”

The context, as Schneider referenced, is this is New York’s 15 straight postseason trip. And during the last five years, they crashed out in Round One every time. For all their accomplishments, New York couldn’t win the biggest games when the lights shined brightest.

The club’s youth-focused foundation was strong, and solid veterans were in key roles. But criticisms grew louder and louder, with Red Bulls supporters asking for increased investment to truly contend for trophies. Given his position, Schneider faced it all head-on – even the public remonstrations at Red Bull Arena.