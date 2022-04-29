How Nashville SC can reach new heights in GEODIS Park

I’ve covered a World Cup in Brazil. I’ve been a fly on the wall as teams celebrated championships. I’ve had the honor of telling dozens of college players where their professional future lies. I’ve hosted All-Star games, interviewed players who will go down among the game’s all-timers and checked off more bucket list items than I can count.

Some of my most vivid and cherished memories from the past decade are stadium openings. Sporting Kansas City, D.C. United, Minnesota United and LAFC. All days with juice from start to finish.

There’s nothing quite like coming home for the first time. Home is a vessel. It’s where you can truly be yourself. It’s where you can connect with the people and passions you love most. It’s where a team and their city and supporters share something bigger than the game. There’s a buzz, an anticipation and a can-you-believe-this joy on those days unlike any other. Everyone is experiencing something for the first time. Together.

To me, being a fan of this sport is about two things above all: making community (friends and friends that eventually feel like family) and making memories. Both are intimately intertwined, and both will be the most important things that come out of Sunday’s GEODIS Park opener in Nashville against the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Nashville SC are home, and their new home is spectacular.