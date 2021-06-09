How MLS players fared in Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Tuesday was another busy slate of World Cup qualifiers around the globe and several Major League Soccer players played pivotal roles for their national teams.

Below is a rundown of how they fared.

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers

Canada 4, Suriname 0

Nashville SC's Alastair Johnson, CF Montreal's Samuel Piette, and Jonathan Osorio all played the full 90 for Canada in their World Cup qualifying win. LAFC's Mark-Anthony Kaye and the Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini came off the bench in the 66th minute.

For the visitors, Inter Miami's Kelvin Leerdam started and played 63 minutes in the loss.

Canada officially topped Group B with this result, advancing to the second round of World Cup qualifying in North America. Suriname was officially eliminated on Tuesday.

Curacao 0, Guatemala 0

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room played the full 90 for Curacao and earned his third clean sheet in World Cup qualifying.

Curacao finished top of Group C and advance to the second round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, edging Guatemala on goals scored.

Haiti 1, Nicaragua 0

Columbus' Derrick Etienne started and scored his side's lone goal on Tuesday before coming off in the 73rd minute.

The result ensured Haiti would top Group E and advance to the next round of World Cup qualifying.

Guyana 0, Puerto Rico 2

Orlando City's Wilfredo Rivera played 90 minutes and scored the game's first goal in the 12th minute for his first goal of Puerto Rico's World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Houston Dynamo's Zarek Valentin also played 90 minutes in his second cap for Puerto Rico, picking up a clean sheet in the process.

Puerto Rico wrap up the first round of World Cup qualifying with seven points, two shy of leaders Saint Kitts and Nevis. They will not advance to the next round.

El Salvador 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0

Toronto's Eriq Zavaleta played 90 minutes and scored his first international goal in the 40th minute. He also collected a clean sheet in his second appearance for El Salvador.

The Dynamo's Darwin Ceren also played 90 minutes for El Salvador in the team's win.

The result booked El Salvador's place in the next round of World Cup qualifying, as they officially finihsed top of Group A.

Panama 3, Dominican Republic 0

Nashville's Anibal Godoy went 90 minutes and scored his first goal of the campaign, grabbing Panama's first goal in the eighth minute.

The result padded Panama's lead at the top of Group A, having booked top spot during the team's 13-0 win over Anguilla on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago 2, Saint Kitts and Nevis 0

Miami's Joevin Jones came on for the second half of Trinidad and Tobago's win Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The win was not enough to overcome Saint Kitts and Nevis' lead at the top of Group F, and Trinidad and Tobago have been eliminated from World Cup qualifying.

Conmebol World Cup qualifiers

Ecuador 1, Peru 2

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made four saves to help lead Peru to a 2-1 win over Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in Quito Tuesday. Gallese was just moments from a clean sheet when Gonzalo Plata struck in stoppage time for Ecuador.

San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos Lopez was also in the starting XI and played the full 90 minutes as Peru picked up their first three points in CONMEBOL qualification to remain bottom of the 10-team field after six matches with a 1-4-1 record.

Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga and Orlando midfielder Jhegson Mendez started for Ecuador, who are third in the table with nine points from six matches, and played the full 90 minutes.

Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0

Josef Martinez started for Venezuela, but the Atlanta United talisman was unable to find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw against Uruguay Tuesday in Caracas. 

Martinez, who had a first-half goal called back for a handball following Video Review, was replaced in the 79th minute by Nashville SC forward Jhonder Cadiz

D.C. United midfielder Junior Moreno put in a 90-minute shift, picking up a yellow card in the 37th minute. 

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. also made a substitute appearance, replacing Romulo Otero for the final 15 minutes. 

Venezuela are ninth through six matches with four points.

Paraguay 0, Brazil 2

The Chicago Fire's Gaston Gimenez started and played 61 minutes in Paraguay's loss to regional heavyweights Brazil.

After six games, Paraguay sit sixth place in the ten team table. The team is a point behind fourth place Uruguay, who occupy the final spot to automatically qualify for next year's World Cup as things stand.

Chile 1, Bolivia 1

The Portland Timbers' Felipe Mora came on as an 86th minute sub for Chile in the team's draw against Bolivia.

Chile sit in seventh place on six points, two behind

Friendlies

Cameroon 0, Nigeria 0

Seattle's Nouhou Tolo played 90 minutes and picked up a clean sheet against regional rival Nigeria.

Canada FIFA World Cup

