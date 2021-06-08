Don't sleep on Canada's massive World Cup qualifier against Suriname

Canada meet Suriname on Concacaf's final day of First Round World Cup qualifying , needing a win or draw to advance out of Group B and into the Second Round, one step closer to a prized spot in the “Octagonal” final stage alongside the US, Mexico and five others. From there, the region's tickets to Qatar 2022 will be doled out next year.

As is the case all too often, it’s lamentably flying under the radar in the United States. But Canada's men’s national team has one of their biggest games in years on Tuesday evening (9:05 pm ET | OneSoccer in Canada, Paramount+ in the US), a moment of truth with even higher stakes than that CNL carnival between Mexico and the USMNT . It even features MLS protagonists on both sides.

If you’re still buzzing (or fuming) from Sunday night’s Concacaf Nations League final thriller (by the way, the third-place match between Costa Rica and Honduras was also pretty fun), please consider the following public service announcement.

Squad's on a MISSION. 🇨🇦🔥 Take a behind-the-scenes look at #CANMNT 's travel day from Florida to Chicago for Tuesday night's high-stakes #WCQ clash with Suriname. pic.twitter.com/kZB4eAYa9c

If you’re a Yank frustrated with the USMNT missing out on Russia 2018, contemplate your side trying and painfully failing – oh so painfully failing – to return to the big dance every four years since 1986. Let’s spell it out for emphasis: a soccer-mad nation of some 38 million with a thriving soccer culture has been waiting for a second men’s World Cup adventure since the year nineteen hundred and eighty-six, Common Era, and hasn’t even reached the final round of WCQs since 1998.

The underachievement implied in that paragraph is a big reason why the CanMNT must tread a much longer and more arduous path back to glory than their US and Mexican counterparts. Thankfully for them, they’re doing so with probably their most talented squad ever, headlined by Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Mark-Anthony Kaye. It's packed with solid players across the pitch, about half of them based in MLS.

Les Rouges had to deal with Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Aruba (and did so by a combined margin of 22 goals). They now must avoid any slipups against the second-place Surinamese.