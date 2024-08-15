How each remaining MLS team could win Leagues Cup

Twenty-nine MLS teams and 18 from LIGA MX entered this year’s Leagues Cup. Now at the quarterfinal stage, six MLS sides and two Mexican clubs remain.
With the quarterfinals all being played on Saturday, the Colorado Rapids battle Club América while Seattle Sounders FC face LAFC. On the other half of the bracket, the Philadelphia Union host Mazatlán FC, and the Columbus Crew clash with New York City FC.
What’s the secret to success for these half-dozen MLS teams? Here's how each could lift the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy.
How to win: Stay true to your identity
It’s no secret that Saturday’s clash with Club América will bring uphill sledding for Colorado. André Jardine’s squad is filled with high-level talents who can play through the best of the best on both sides of the border. Club América also aren’t afraid of the ball: they’ve averaged 58% possession across their two Leagues Cup games this summer.
That possession figure – and Jardine's willingness to let his team keep possession for long stretches – could be music to the Rapids’ ears. Under manager Chris Armas, the Rapids have developed a clear set of defensive principles within their 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 structure. They’re deliberate about when, where and who they press high up the field – and they’re quick to drop into a mid-block when the press is no longer on.
If Colorado can congest space, force turnovers in good spots and attack on the break, they’ll make life very difficult for Club América and any other team in Leagues Cup.
How to win: Ride the hot hands
Jordan Morris has scored three goals and added an assist in Leagues Cup. Paul Rothrock has scored twice and snagged an assist. You can bet your bottom dollar that Brian Schmetzer will ride those two hot hands into his team’s quarterfinal against LAFC and potentially beyond.
Morris is a known quantity, though we’re still not used to seeing him play through the middle. He’s been sharp as a striker and is fully capable of causing all sorts of problems for opposing defenses in transition. For his part, Rothrock is in the midst of a true breakout year. The 25-year-old has played his way into a starting role for Seattle via elite spatial awareness and clever off-ball movement.
Between Morris, Rothrock and the rest of the Sounders’ savvy attacking core, they'll create chances between defensive stops at the other end.
How to win: Let Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud cook
You could see glimpses of it during the 17 minutes they shared the pitch in LAFC’s 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16: Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud will form quite the attacking pairing. Both players have top-tier passing vision and off-ball movement. Add Giroud’s hold-up play and Bouanga’s agility into the equation, and you have a duo that can carve through any defensive approach.
Against San Jose, the two weren’t quite on the same page. But the longer they share the field, the better off Steve Cherundolo’s attack will be. LAFC have been a dangerous transition team since Cherundolo took over. It’s been in possession where they’ve shown some cracks. With Giroud in town, expect those cracks to fade.
There isn’t a defense left in Leagues Cup that can stop Bouanga and Giroud, not to mention the rest of LAFC’s attacking group (namely Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz).
How to win: Keep your central combinations sharp
Mazatlán would appreciate you holding onto the ball for them, thank you very much. They’re averaging 42.5% possession in this year’s Leagues Cup, with two of their matches dropping into the 30% range. While the Union would be more than happy to counter their way through the quarterfinals and into true trophy contention like they did against FC Cincinnati in the Round of 16, they may not have that luxury against Mazatlán.
And you know what? That’s okay. If the newly-formed front three of Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Tai Baribo keep up their sharp interplay and compact positioning when Philly have the ball, they’ll find joy in possession against their LIGA MX foe.
If Jim Curtin and Co. make it back to the semifinals, that’s when we can expect them to slip into more pure transition play.
How to win: Do what you’ve been doing
You don’t have to think very hard to imagine a world where Columbus lift the Leagues Cup trophy.
After a second-half comeback propelled them past reigning champions Inter Miami, victory for Wilfried Nancy’s team may be written in the stars. The Crew’s top-end talent is right up there with the best teams still alive in this competition, but their attacking patterns are, by far, the best of any quarterfinal squad. Even while losing midfielder Aidan Morris this summer, they’ve added a handful more starting-caliber players in the Secondary Transfer Window.
When a team’s substitute right wingback does this to the Supporters' Shield leaders? You know the rest of the field is in trouble:
How to win: Maximize Maxi
Maxi Moralez changes games.
Up against Tigres in the Round of 16, the 37-year-old maestro snagged a goal and an assist during one of the all-time great wins in New York City FC history. The Argentine's touch and passing weight are some of the best you’ll see:
Against Tigres, New York City manager Nick Cushing started Moralez in the No. 10 role with Santi Rodríguez playing in the left halfspace. We’ve seen that look before from Cushing, and it’s one that I like a lot. Even before he arrived in MLS, Rodríguez was more of a halfspace/attacking midfield tweener, so Moralez’s presence in the starting lineup can elevate the Uruguayan.
Sure, Moralez isn’t an every-game starter at this stage of his career. But these are the games he’s still built to start. With Rodríguez to his left (or a more vertical threat, depending on Cushing’s specific gameplan), New York City will pose a serious problem if Moralez is on the ball early and often.