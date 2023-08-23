Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

En route, both Western Conference clubs have beaten MLS and USL Championship (second division) foes alike in the 108th edition of America's knockout domestic cup competition that's akin to the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and more.

The winner advances to the 2023 US Open Cup final, which is hosted on Sept. 27 by a to-be-determined team. FC Cincinnati welcome Inter Miami CF earlier Wednesday evening in the other semifinal.

Houston head coach Ben Olsen has navigated this journey before, winning the US Open Cup as both a player (2008 with D.C. United) and a manager (2013 with D.C. United). Now, he's two games away from potentially winning America's oldest soccer tournament for a third time – which would bring the Dynamo their second US Open Cup title in six years after emerging victorious from 2018's tournament over the Philadelphia Union.

Houston, who cannot host the Sept. 27 final, will hope to capitalize on this opportunity in friendly confines and the Texas heat. They did exactly that in MLS action last weekend, cruising to a 5-0 win over the Portland Timbers that moved their home record to 8W-2L-2D this season.

The Dynamo, in year two of their rebuild under general manager Pat Onstad, are powered by midfield leaders Coco Carrasquilla and Héctor Herrera, as well as leading scorer Amine Bassi. Veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark and center back Erik Sviatchenko are crucial to their defensive efforts.