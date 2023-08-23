Matchday

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake will move within one game of a trophy and a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, raising the stakes for Wednesday night's US Open Cup semifinal at Shell Energy Stadium.

How to watch and stream

  • English: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+
  • Spanish: Universo, Peacock

When

Where

  • Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

The winner advances to the 2023 US Open Cup final, which is hosted on Sept. 27 by a to-be-determined team. FC Cincinnati welcome Inter Miami CF earlier Wednesday evening in the other semifinal.

En route, both Western Conference clubs have beaten MLS and USL Championship (second division) foes alike in the 108th edition of America's knockout domestic cup competition that's akin to the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and more.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston head coach Ben Olsen has navigated this journey before, winning the US Open Cup as both a player (2008 with D.C. United) and a manager (2013 with D.C. United). Now, he's two games away from potentially winning America's oldest soccer tournament for a third time – which would bring the Dynamo their second US Open Cup title in six years after emerging victorious from 2018's tournament over the Philadelphia Union.

Houston, who cannot host the Sept. 27 final, will hope to capitalize on this opportunity in friendly confines and the Texas heat. They did exactly that in MLS action last weekend, cruising to a 5-0 win over the Portland Timbers that moved their home record to 8W-2L-2D this season.

The Dynamo, in year two of their rebuild under general manager Pat Onstad, are powered by midfield leaders Coco Carrasquilla and Héctor Herrera, as well as leading scorer Amine Bassi. Veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark and center back Erik Sviatchenko are crucial to their defensive efforts.

Will it all add up to another high note for this resurgent club?

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

RSL have first hosting priority for the US Open Cup final, creating a simple task for head coach Pablo Mastroeni's team. If the Claret-and-Cobalt win, the championship will be decided at America First Field on Sept. 27 – and they will like their chances given their co-league-leading 6W-3L-3D road form this season.

But RSL will need to solve their midfield puzzle after Pablo Ruiz's long-term knee injury; the Argentine got hurt in their Leagues Cup Round-of-16 defeat at LAFC, a game contested over three weeks ago. U22 Initiative signings Braian Ojeda and Nelson Palacio could be their new first-choice pairing.

Led by DP striker Cristian Arango in attack, RSL will hope to regain their pre-Leagues Cup form. They had gone nine games unbeaten before some tournament setbacks, plus have suffered just two losses in their last 15 matches since June 1.

RSL are seeking their second US Open Cup final appearance since 2013 and first trophy since MLS Cup 2009.

