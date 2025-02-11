Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Júnior Urso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed free-agent midfielder Júnior Urso through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Brazil native has spent the past five seasons in MLS competing for Orlando City SC (2020-23) and Charlotte FC (2024).
Urso contributed 13g/10a in 117 regular-season appearances during his previous league stops.
"Júnior is a vastly experienced central midfielder with a history of making his teams better," said Houston president of soccer Pat Onstad. "Júnior is a winner, and he has qualified for the playoffs every year that he has played in MLS and lifted trophies inside and outside the league.
"He brings valuable depth to our central midfield and will be a role model for our younger players. We are excited to welcome him to Houston and look forward to his contributions in our 20th season."
Urso is Houston's third midfield signing this winter after youngsters Erik Dueñas (waivers) and Jack McGlynn (trade with Philadelphia Union) were added.
Those moves occur after stars Héctor Herrera (option declined) and Coco Carrasquilla (transfer to Pumas) departed the club.
The Dynamo open their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against Texas Derby rival FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
