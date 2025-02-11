Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Júnior Urso

Houston Dynamo FC have signed free-agent midfielder Júnior Urso through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Brazil native has spent the past five seasons in MLS competing for Orlando City SC (2020-23) and Charlotte FC (2024).

Urso contributed 13g/10a in 117 regular-season appearances during his previous league stops.

"Júnior is a vastly experienced central midfielder with a history of making his teams better," said Houston president of soccer Pat Onstad. "Júnior is a winner, and he has qualified for the playoffs every year that he has played in MLS and lifted trophies inside and outside the league.