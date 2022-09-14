2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

Key dates:
- Nov. 16: The full list of players eligible for the Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 16
- Nov. 17: Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET
- Nov. 22: The complete list of eligible players for the Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 22
- Nov. 22: Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process: Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET
Key parameters:
Players who are eligible to be selected in the Re-Entry Draft include Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one year of MLS service who are out of contract and did not receive a Bona Fide Offer or whose contract options were not exercised by their clubs.
Re-Entry Process:
Teams select in the reverse order of their finish during the 2022 season, taking into account playoff performance. The MLS Cup champions will get the 28th pick, and expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th. The draft takes place over two stages:
Opt Out:
Players may only opt out of Re-Entry Stage 1 or 2 by providing written notice to the League prior to the relevant Re-Entry Draft blackout period.
- If a player opts out, his current Club will:
- Retain a Right of First Refusal for the player; and
- Be required to obtain the player’s consent before trading the player.
Stage 1:
- Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer to, all players selected in Stage One and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster.
- Should a player reject the Bona Fide Offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.
Stage 2:
- All players who are not selected in Stage One of the Re-Entry Process will be made available again in Stage Two (subject to opt-outs).
- If a player is selected, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days.
- If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.
- Clubs may not select their own draft-eligible players in Stage Two until all other Clubs have declined to select such players.