Houston Dynamo sign Ben Olsen to contract extension

"He has also helped rebuild the identity of our club, implementing an attractive style of play, leading a resilient group of players and nurturing young talent from around the world. I am personally excited to continue my collaboration with Ben in our pursuit of continued success at the club.”

"As our head coach, Ben has been instrumental in leading our club’s resurgence and building a foundation for continued success,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a press release. “Ben has led the on-field turnaround of the team over the past 12 months, including a return to the MLS Cup Playoffs and international competition, lifting another US Open Cup and knocking out two major Liga MX teams from Leagues Cup .

Now in his second season at the club, Olsen is coming off a transformative debut campaign in which the Dynamo won the 2023 US Open Cup title – earning a berth in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup in the process – and returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Olsen's impact

Olsen, the former D.C. United and USMNT midfield stalwart, returned to managing in late 2022 to take over the Dynamo after a 10-year stint on the Black-and-Red bench (2010-20).

The 2014 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year quickly got to work with Onstad ahead of last season, implementing a squad refresh with 17 signings across the winter and summer transfer windows. Factor in one of the league's best midfields – led by superstar Mexican international Héctor Herrera – and the Dynamo were arguably MLS' biggest surprise success story of 2023.

With Olsen at the helm, Houston lifted their third-ever US Open trophy while not only snapping a five-year playoff drought but reaching the Western Conference Final.

Foundations for future success

Olsen and the Dynamo have picked up where they left off last season, going 4W-2L-1D in seven matches and currently sitting third in the Western Conference.

These early results have come despite Herrera not yet playing a single minute so far in 2024 due to injury. Fellow Designated Player Sebastián Ferreira has also been limited to just 112 minutes so far this year.

"I would like to thank Ted Segal, Pat Onstad and the Houston Dynamo staff and players for their continued support,” Olsen said. “I was attracted to the job because of the enormous potential of both the club and the city. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 12 months and am energized to continue raising the standards of our club to ensure the city of Houston is proud of their team.”