Houston Dynamo seek rebound in "another clasico" against surging Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC hope to rebound from one derby disappointment when facing another in-state rival this Saturday at PNC Stadium, hosting an Austin FC side looking for their first away win against a fellow Texan club (1:30 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter).

"Another derby, another clasico and this time against a team that has been doing very well. The guys responded really well this week,” Nagamura said. “It was clear that we had a good game against FC Dallas and we're disappointed with the result. The guys have great energy this week as we prepare for the game. We have a good idea of what Austin is going to throw at us.”

It was a gut-wrenching result under first-year Houston boss Paulo Nagamura, yet the Dynamo enter Week 9 in seventh place and above the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff line in the Western Conference with 12 points (3W-2L-3D). Nagamura is trying to focus on the positives from the previous performance.

The Dynamo were the better team for at least the opening hour of their 2-1 Texas Derby loss to FC Dallas last Saturday before conceding in the 87th and 93rd minutes.

As for Los Verdes, Josh Wolff’s side has won three in a row to climb to second in the West (5W-1L-2D), including a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC last weekend.

But Austin were winless in all three of their trips to Texan foes during their expansion 2021 campaign, including a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Houston last September.

And despite his side’s own strong start, Wolff is plenty wary of the steps forward the Dynamo appear to be making under Nagamura, general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn.

“These are guys that really understand the league and they look more like the old Houston that we’ve all known them to be,” Wolff said. “Athletic, fast, powerful, combative. (Adalberto) Carrasquilla and (Matias) Vera are very strong. (Darwin) Quintero can still pull strings and is very elegant in the midfield, and (Sebastian) Ferreira’s been a good addition.