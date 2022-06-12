Houston Dynamo, Minnesota United win, Austin FC fall against international competition

Here’s a look back at how the teams fared.

Austin FC and Minnesota United played international friendlies on Saturday, while Houston Dynamo FC took on Atletico San Luis in the 11th edition of the Dynamo Charities Cup.

Not every MLS team is idle during the June international window. In addition to a handful of regular season games, three MLS teams went outside the league to stay fresh.

The Dynamo, who improved to 6-5 all-time in the Charities Cup, return to MLS regular season action Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) against Orlando City SC .

Adam Lundkvist set up Pasher, who dribbled into the box and slipped his shot inside the far post in the 50th minute.

It was the 11th edition of the Dynamo Charities Cup, and first played since 2018.

Tyler Pasher scored the lone goal early in the second half to lift the Dynamo to a 1-0 win over Liga MX side Atletico San Luis Saturday at PNC Stadium.

Minnesota United 4, SC Paderborn 07 3

Luis Amarilla ended a goal scoring drought as part of a scoring outburst that saw the Loons edge SC Paderborn 07 in a seven-goal thriller Saturday at Allianz Field.

Bakaye Dibassy opened the scoring, heading in a corner kick in the 6th minute. After the German side leveled quickly, Jacori Hayes gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead late in the first-half with a left-footed blast.

Ten minutes after SC Paderborn 07 equalized again, Amarilla tapped in the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute. It was the Designated Player's first competitive goal for the Loons since back-to-back winners against the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes in March.

Aziel Jackson scored a sensational free kick to extend the Loons lead to 4-2 before Paderborn pulled a goal back in the 80th minute.