Houston Dynamo make triumphant playoff return: "First step is done"

A six-year drought is over for Houston Dynamo FC.
For the first time since October 2017, La Naranja have won an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game at home. That's the byproduct of Sunday's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, continuing their 2023 resurgence under first-year head coach Ben Olsen and taking pole position after the first match of their Round One Best-of-3 series.
"A playoff win – it's hard to get 'em, believe me," Olsen said in his post-match media availability. "I've been doing this long enough where it is very, very difficult to win playoff games. You see why. Because you're going against opponents now that are cagey, experienced, you're going against a coach that's been in these situations many times and has had success. These are what playoff games look like."
It wasn't always pretty from the Dynamo who, despite dominance in every statistical category, never completely pulled away after Héctor Herrera's 22nd-minute opener. RSL, who were missing leading scorer Cristian Arango and center back Justen Glad to injury, kept things level until Amine Bassi's 79th-minute winner. Diego Luna had equalized for the visitors on a swift 54th-minute counterattack.
Consider it a warning shot to Houston that the series is far from over.
"There's no easy playoff games," reiterated Olsen. "Overall an okay day from us. It wasn't our greatest soccer. But part of that is the opponent."
Classic HH
The cornerstone of Houston's revitalization is their core of proven veteran players. Despite the overhauled group (17 signings for 2023) being relatively new to playing with each other, it's a group full of MLS experience.
"It's a new team, yes. It's not that experienced together in these types of games. But there's enough MLS Cup players that have got rings and experience on this team," said Olsen.
"I think they understand a bit more now how good Salt Lake is and how difficult they are to play against. ... But they also have confidence in themselves."
Nobody has catalyzed the club's transformation under Olsen and general manager Pat Onstad more than Herrera. The Mexican international, who arrived midway through 2022 after an accomplished career at LaLiga's Atlético Madrid, was in vintage form for the Western Conference's fourth-place team.
"The way he pulled the strings today was what we expect of him," Olsen said. "I don't doubt him when the game becomes more important. The goal was a bonus. He took it well... Left footed too, right? Whew!"
Next up
Houston have quickly transformed from a perennially underwhelming side into one with a winner's mentality. They showed that in late September with their US Open Cup title lift over Inter Miami CF, and they're determined to show it in Match 2 at RSL.
If Houston win again (in regulation time or penalty kicks), they'll end the series on Nov. 6 at America First Field (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Should the Claret-and-Cobalt win, it's back to Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 11 with a Conference Semifinal spot up for grabs.
"It's playoffs. It doesn't matter how you win, the importance is to win," said Dynamo midfielder Artur. " … The first step is done. We had the objective to win the first game. Now we need to win the second so we don't play the third."