Houston Dynamo make triumphant playoff return: "First step is done"

For the first time since October 2017, La Naranja have won an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game at home. That's the byproduct of Sunday's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, continuing their 2023 resurgence under first-year head coach Ben Olsen and taking pole position after the first match of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

"A playoff win – it's hard to get 'em, believe me," Olsen said in his post-match media availability. "I've been doing this long enough where it is very, very difficult to win playoff games. You see why. Because you're going against opponents now that are cagey, experienced, you're going against a coach that's been in these situations many times and has had success. These are what playoff games look like."

It wasn't always pretty from the Dynamo who, despite dominance in every statistical category, never completely pulled away after Héctor Herrera's 22nd-minute opener. RSL, who were missing leading scorer Cristian Arango and center back Justen Glad to injury, kept things level until Amine Bassi's 79th-minute winner. Diego Luna had equalized for the visitors on a swift 54th-minute counterattack.

Consider it a warning shot to Houston that the series is far from over.