Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez completes transfer to Aberdeen

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: \Transfer \

Houston Dynamo FC have completed the transfer of forward Christian Ramirez to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, the club announced Monday.

“We’d like to thank Christian for his contributions to the club, both on and off the field since joining us in 2019,” Dynamo vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement. “We wish him well with this next step in his career and all the best moving forward.”

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reported that a deal was close to being finalized last week.

The 30-year-old forward had eight goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Dynamo since arriving via a trade with LAFC on Aug. 7, 2019.

This season, Ramirez has only played 89 minutes across six matches, including one start, scoring one goal.

Ramirez started his MLS career with Minnesota United and was the club’s leading scorer in their inaugural season in 2017. He scored 35 goals and added 10 assists in 105 regular season matches.

Ramirez originally joined Minnesota in 2014 while they were still in the NASL, where he won two Golden Boots in three seasons before the club made the jump to MLS in 2017. Ramirez was a three-time member of NASL’s Best XI. He made two appearances with the US national team and scored his lone international goal in a January 2019 friendly against Panama.

Aberdeen are coached by Stephen Glass, who was the Atlanta United interim manager a year ago. The club, which finished fourth last season, also added former Atlanta fullback Jack Gurr last week.

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Christian Ramirez

Advertising

Related Stories

Nashville SC extend Jhonder Cadiz loan to end of season
CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
Jurgen Locadia departs FC Cincinnati after loan spell from Brighton ends

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10

LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10
LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 
Player of the Week

LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 
MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month
Pride Month

MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month
DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie

DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie
Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
2:17

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Dash Papez, DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:50

GOAL: Dash Papez, DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Olger Escobar, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:51

GOAL: Olger Escobar, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Enzo Goncalves, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:51

GOAL: Enzo Goncalves, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.