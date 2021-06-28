Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez completes transfer to Aberdeen

Houston Dynamo FC have completed the transfer of forward Christian Ramirez to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, the club announced Monday.

“We’d like to thank Christian for his contributions to the club, both on and off the field since joining us in 2019,” Dynamo vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said in a statement. “We wish him well with this next step in his career and all the best moving forward.”

The 30-year-old forward had eight goals and three assists in 31 appearances for the Dynamo since arriving via a trade with LAFC on Aug. 7, 2019.

This season, Ramirez has only played 89 minutes across six matches, including one start, scoring one goal.

Ramirez started his MLS career with Minnesota United and was the club’s leading scorer in their inaugural season in 2017. He scored 35 goals and added 10 assists in 105 regular season matches.

Ramirez originally joined Minnesota in 2014 while they were still in the NASL, where he won two Golden Boots in three seasons before the club made the jump to MLS in 2017. Ramirez was a three-time member of NASL’s Best XI. He made two appearances with the US national team and scored his lone international goal in a January 2019 friendly against Panama.