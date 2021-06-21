Former Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr signs with Stephen Glass' Aberdeen

Former Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr has landed at Aberdeen, signing a one-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club, it was announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Newcastle-born fullback reunites with Stephen Glass, who was Atlanta’s interim manager last year following the club’s parting of ways with Frank de Boer.

“Having worked with Jack for almost two years, I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group,” Glass said in a statement. “Jack is an attacking fullback who understands exactly how we want to play. I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”

Gurr was placed on waivers by Atlanta United on May 28 after making just one appearance with the club, playing 45 minutes off the bench in the club's 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC on April 24. Because he wasn't claimed, Atlanta retained his rights.

Gurr signed with ATL UTD 2 ahead of the 2020 season and started 15 games. The fullback had a goal and three assists during his time in USL Championship, earning a short-term deal with the first team last December as Atlanta faced Club America in the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League.