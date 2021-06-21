Sources: Houston's Christian Ramirez nearing Aberdeen FC transfer

Houston Dynamo FC forward Christian Ramirez is closing in on a transfer to Scottish side Aberdeen FC, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is done pending a work permit, which could arrive as early as this week, a source adds. The Daily Record first reported Aberdeen’s interest and deal for Ramirez.

Ramirez, 30, has found playing time hard to come by this year with Houston, making just one start and a further five substitute appearances. He has one goal in 89 minutes. He was an unused sub in Houston’s 1-1 draw with LAFC on Saturday. After making his MLS debut in 2017 with Minnesota United, Ramirez has 35 goals and 10 assists in 105 appearances (76 starts). He was the top scorer for Minnesota in 2017, their inaugural MLS season, before being traded to LAFC during the 2018 season. He joined Houston in a 2019 trade.

Aberdeen are managed by former Atlanta United interim head coach Stephen Glass, who took the job in March. The club also added former Atlanta fullback Jack Gurr this week. They finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season, putting them into the qualfying rounds for the inaugural Europa Conference League, a newly formed continental competition below the Europa League. Their first qualifying match is July 22, against Sweden’s BK Hacken.