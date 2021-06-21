MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Houston's Christian Ramirez nearing Aberdeen FC transfer

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Christian Ramirez - Houston Dynamo - goal celebration

Houston Dynamo FC forward Christian Ramirez is closing in on a transfer to Scottish side Aberdeen FC, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

The deal is done pending a work permit, which could arrive as early as this week, a source adds. The Daily Record first reported Aberdeen’s interest and deal for Ramirez.

Ramirez, 30, has found playing time hard to come by this year with Houston, making just one start and a further five substitute appearances. He has one goal in 89 minutes. He was an unused sub in Houston’s 1-1 draw with LAFC on Saturday. After making his MLS debut in 2017 with Minnesota United, Ramirez has 35 goals and 10 assists in 105 appearances (76 starts). He was the top scorer for Minnesota in 2017, their inaugural MLS season, before being traded to LAFC during the 2018 season. He joined Houston in a 2019 trade.

Aberdeen are managed by former Atlanta United interim head coach Stephen Glass, who took the job in March. The club also added former Atlanta fullback Jack Gurr this week. They finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season, putting them into the qualfying rounds for the inaugural Europa Conference League, a newly formed continental competition below the Europa League. Their first qualifying match is July 22, against Sweden’s BK Hacken.

Ramirez originally joined Minnesota in 2014 while they were still in the NASL, where he won two Golden Boots in three seasons before the club made the jump to MLS in 2017. Ramirez was a three-time member of NASL’s Best XI. He made two appearances with the US national team and scored his lone international goal in a January 2019 friendly against Panama.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Houston Dynamo FC Christian Ramirez Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati won't pick up Jurgen Locadia's purchase option
Transfer chase heating up for Sporting KC rising star Gianluca Busio
NYCFC's Uruguay youth int'l Santiago Rodriguez available to debut this weekend

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC

Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC
MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser

MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week
New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8

New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
More News
Video
Video
Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
26:05

Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
1:18

Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
4:55

Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
4:05

Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.