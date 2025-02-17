Houston Dynamo FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 8:30 pm ET vs. FC Dallas
- Full schedule
- Watch on MLS Season Pass
- Buy the 2025 jersey
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’re one of the best in the league at keeping the ball and using it for defensive purposes, forcing the game to be played at their pace and on the parts of the field where they most want it. It’s made them incredibly tough to break down over the past two years.
- Weakness: It hasn’t turned into a high-powered attack for one, and for two, they parted with their two most talented players this offseason. Jack McGlynn has massive shoes to fill, as does the as-yet-unnamed new DP No. 10.
Key Departures
- Coco Carrasquilla: After four years in Houston, the Panamanian international midfielder was transferred to LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM for a club-record fee
- Steve Clark: Houston’s No. 1 goalkeeper for the past three years had his contract option declined after the 2024 season.
- Sebastián Ferreira: The Dynamo and their former club-record signing reached a mutual contract termination. The Paraguayan striker has since joined Argentine side Rosario Central.
- Héctor Herrera: Houston enter a new era after moving on from Herrera, the club’s centerpiece over the last two-and-a-half seasons. The Mexican midfielder is back in LIGA MX with Toluca.
Key Signings
- Jack McGlynn: The rising USMNT midfielder joins via a blockbuster intra-league trade with the Philadelphia Union; it was the first-ever cash-for-player deal involving a homegrown product.
- Júnior Urso: The veteran Brazilian midfielder joins Houston after five seasons in MLS, playing over 100 matches combined for Orlando and Charlotte.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 6th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 12th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 14th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 10th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 7th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 8th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 10th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Ben Olsen
- Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
- Last year: 15W-10L-9T, 54 points, 5th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series