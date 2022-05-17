Disciplinary Committee Decision

Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines following Week 11 of the 2022 season, while the Independent Review Panel has denied a red card appeal.

Lundqvist red card upheld

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Houston Dynamo FC’s appeal of the red card issued to defender Adam Lundqvist for serious foul play in the 35th minute of Houston’s match against Nashville SC on May 14.

As a result of Houston's denied appeal, Lundqvist is not eligible to play in Houston’s next match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 18.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since this is Houston's first unsuccessful appeal, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2022 season.

Lundqvist failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC defender Adam Lundqvist guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 35th minute of Houston’s match against Nashville SC on May 14.

Lundqvist has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Lowe inappropriate gesture

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe guilty of an inappropriate gesture in the 45th minute of Miami’s match against D.C. United on May 14.

Lowe has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Pereira failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 47th minute of Austin's match against Real Salt Lake on May 14.

Pereira has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Abubakar simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 30th minute of Colorado's match against LAFC on May 14.

Abubakar has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Houston Dynamo FC Adam Lundkvist Disciplinary Committee Decision

