Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines following Week 11 of the 2022 season, while the Independent Review Panel has denied a red card appeal.

Lundqvist red card upheld

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Houston Dynamo FC’s appeal of the red card issued to defender Adam Lundqvist for serious foul play in the 35th minute of Houston’s match against Nashville SC on May 14.

As a result of Houston's denied appeal, Lundqvist is not eligible to play in Houston’s next match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 18.