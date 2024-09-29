Houston Dynamo clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Houston are sixth in the Western Conference standings (48 points; 13W-9L-9D) as they look to secure a top-four finish and earn home-field advantage in Round One.

The Dynamo booked their second-straight postseason trip Saturday during Matchday 35, before losing 1-0 at Seattle Sounders FC .

Houston Dynamo FC are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in year two under head coach Ben Olsen.

Star players

Houston's game model revolves around Héctor Herrera, the Mexican star who pulls the strings of one of the league's most respected midfields alongside Coco Carrasquilla, Artur and Amine Bassi.

The Dynamo also appear to have a legit goal-scoring threat in club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce. The Argentine striker, who arrived in July from Super League Greece side AEK Athens, has three goals in his first seven league games. Fellow summer signing Lawrence Ennali also paid early dividends, only to suffer a season-ending ACL tear earlier this month.

The Western Conference's stingiest defense (34 goals conceded) is anchored by veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark and the center-back pairing of Micael and Erik Sviatchenko.