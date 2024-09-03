Houston Dynamo winger Lawrence Ennali suffers season-ending injury

Houston Dynamo FC winger Lawrence Ennali will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an ACL tear, the club announced Tuesday.

Ennali injured his knee during Houston's 2-0 win at LAFC last Saturday. He scored in the 70th minute after subbing on for Ibrahim Aliyu.

The 22-year-old German joined Houston in July from Polish top-flight side Górnik Zabrze. He signed the largest U22 Initiative deal in Dynamo history, arriving alongside DP striker Ezequiel Ponce.

Ennali is Houston's second attacker dealing with a long-term injury. Nelson Quiñones got injured in February while representing Colombia at the Conmbeol Pre-Olympic Tournament.