Honduras vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

After two draws in their first two matches in the Octagonal stage of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the US men's national team now face Honduras on Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

For the US, it's an opportunity to reignite some positive vibes after a 0-0 away draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 home result against Canada left some points on the table through those opening two matches. As is always the case with road matches in Concacaf, this test against Honduras presents a formidable challenge as the US look to get on track. The Yanks will be looking for their first away win in their last three tries in San Pedro Sula.