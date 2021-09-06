Honduras vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

After two draws in their first two matches in the Octagonal stage of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the US men's national team now face Honduras on Wednesday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
For the US, it's an opportunity to reignite some positive vibes after a 0-0 away draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 home result against Canada left some points on the table through those opening two matches. As is always the case with road matches in Concacaf, this test against Honduras presents a formidable challenge as the US look to get on track. The Yanks will be looking for their first away win in their last three tries in San Pedro Sula.
Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff.
When
- Wednesday, September 8 (10:30 pm ET)
Where
- Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano | San Pedro Sula, Honduras
How to watch and stream
- Paramount +, Telemundo Deportes, Universo
United States
It's not full-on panic mode for the USMNT after those aforementioned underwhelming draws to start off Octagonal play, but there's no denying that the pressure is mounting. A three-point result in Honduras could go a long way in offering a measure of relief from that and, more importantly, would cover some crucial ground in the standings. Another draw or a loss, however, and the chorus of alarm bells will only grow louder.
The return of Christian Pulisic from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis was one positive from the Canada match, and the hope for Gregg Berhalter is his star attacker will be back closer to full fitness for this one. Weston McKennie will not be available for the match after US Soccer announced Monday that the Juventus midfielder will return to Italy after getting suspended for violation of team policy, leaving the US without one of their key cogs in the midfield.
Honduras
Honduras have also tied each of their first two Octagonal matches, first taking a 1-1 draw of their own at Canada on Sept. 2 and procuring a 0-0 result against El Salvador on Sunday. Los Catrachos are managed by Fabian Coito, who has been at the helm since 2019 after having spent time managing Uruguay's youth sides and also serving as their interim manager.
There's MLS representation abound on this Honduras roster, including ageless Houston Dynamo FC defender Maynor Figueroa, who is still serving as his country's captain. His Dynamo teammate Boniek Garcia is also a part of the squad, as is former Dynamo man and current CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto. FC Dallas midfielder Bryan Acosta and D.C. United defender/midfielder Andy Najar are also in the fold for Coito.