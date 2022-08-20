Homecoming! Matt Miazga scores vs. New York Red Bulls in MLS return

After leaving MLS seven years ago, Miazga scored eight goals: five times for Vitesse in Holland's Eredivisie, twice for Reading in England's Championship and once for Anderlecht in Belgium's top flight.

Brought back to shore up Cincinnati's defense, his ability to find the net from set pieces is an added bonus for the Orange & Blue – and could boost his own case for making the USMNT's 26-man roster that'll head to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in November.