Home fortress returns? Nashville SC find "better balance" at GEODIS Park

Three games into the 2023 MLS season, Nashville SC are quietly proving to be an early contender.

Even more impressive: they're perfect at home, with their Matchday 3 success filling head coach Gary Smith with optimism about topping last year's team.

Home form

If anything characterized Nashville's 2022 squad, it was their inconsistency playing at GEODIS Park, which debuted last May after the club left Nissan Stadium. Ironically, the latter had become something of a fortress in previous years, with the Boys in Gold posting 4W-1L-5D and 8W-0L-9D records during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.

They didn't immediately translate that level to their shiny new digs, posting a 6W-5L-6D home record last season after opening with eight matches on the road. Ultimately, the Coyotes missed out on home-field advantage in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and suffered a Round One elimination at the LA Galaxy.

So far, things appear to be different in 2023. First, Nashville breezed past New York City FC en route to a 2-0 Matchday 1 win. While less dominant, Saturday's result was arguably more valuable, as goals from Jacob Shaffelburg and Taylor Washington gave the fourth-year club a well-earned three points in front of their fans.

"There were factors in the offseason that we felt needed to be addressed," Smith said in his post-match press conference.