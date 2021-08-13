Hernan Losada explains how DC United have turned around in 2021

“And I also needed to realize that this team, and not only this team, but the whole competition came from a very tough year last season where there were many breaks and the offseason was longer than ever. For some players, the beginning was tough, but you need to start somewhere and we did a lot of changes. Little by little, we started to find that balance between pushing too hard, being fit, nutrition, a mental coach and at a certain point, everything can together and we started to get results.”

“As a young coach, full of energy like me, you start and you want everything after a few weeks and that was something that I needed to understand – that I was arriving to a new culture, to a new club, a new mentality, a new league where different aspects play a big role, like the weather, the traveling,” the 39-year-old Argentine manager said.

So why the change? How did it happen? Losada, who joined the club in January from Belgian First Division side Beerschot, provided some insight on the most recent edition of Extratime .

It’s a far cry from the campaign's early goings, which saw D.C. United win their opener against New York City FC before dropping three consecutive matches by a combined 8-2 scoreline. Same goes for their 2020 season, which saw Ben Olsen depart and included a second-from-bottom finish in the East.

The Black-and-Red are unbeaten in five with back-to-back wins heading into a showdown with Nashville SC on Sunday at Nissan Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

After a rough start to the 2021 season, the Hernan Losada era at D.C. United appears to be flourishing. The MLS original sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, three points above the playoff line and three points from second place.

Losada also said utilizing his full roster has been key. While yes, his hand was forced due to a multitude of injuries and there were bound to be some growing pains, getting every player minutes is paying dividends now.

“I knew it was a matter of time, even though now we still are missing important pieces and important players, but we tried to give the attention to all the players because we knew we were going to need them all — from No. 1 until No. 28 or 29,” Losada said. “I think we are the only team in the league to have 26 different starters in the league. We used in total 28 players until now.”

One change that appears to be a masterstroke is Andy Najar's reinvention as a center back in Losada’s preferred three-man backline. Part of that move was out of necessity — due to injuries, Najar has had limited minutes over the last three years, so his fitness levels weren’t there to be a modern attacking fullback.

“Him playing as a center back was also kind of part of a plan because playing as a wingback or playing as a winger, you have to do a lot more high-speed distance and sprints,” Losada said. “As part of his buildup and fitness, we thought it was going to be the perfect fit for him for our system to start as a center back, an offensive center back, and from there on try to choose the right moments to play him higher up the field if the team needs it.”

Losada said he used the same tact during his time with Beerschot, where he had served as manager since 2019.