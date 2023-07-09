Héctor Herrera orchestrates MUST-SEE team goal for Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo FC lived champagne football to its fullest Saturday night vs. Sporting Kansas City.
WATCH: Héctor Herrera creates video game-like goal
Aliyu Ibrahim provided the finishing touch on one of the team goals of the 2023 MLS season, equalizing 1-1 just before halftime at Shell Energy Stadium.
Pulling the strings on the flowing move? None other than star midfielder Héctor Herrera, whose one-touching passing combination with Corey Baird was a sight to behold.
The Mexican international has been a revelation for Houston, earning a spot in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 in Washington, D.C. With moments like those, it's easy to see why.