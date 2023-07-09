Matchday

Héctor Herrera orchestrates MUST-SEE team goal for Houston Dynamo

MLSsoccer staff

Houston Dynamo FC lived champagne football to its fullest Saturday night vs. Sporting Kansas City.

WATCH: Héctor Herrera creates video game-like goal

Héctor Herrera
Midfielder · Houston Dynamo FC

Aliyu Ibrahim provided the finishing touch on one of the team goals of the 2023 MLS season, equalizing 1-1 just before halftime at Shell Energy Stadium.

Pulling the strings on the flowing move? None other than star midfielder Héctor Herrera, whose one-touching passing combination with Corey Baird was a sight to behold.

The Mexican international has been a revelation for Houston, earning a spot in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 in Washington, D.C. With moments like those, it's easy to see why.

Aziel Jackson becomes the latest hero in St. Louis CITY's fairytale season

Benjamin Cremaschi golazo! Inter Miami's young star shows "bright future"

New England Revolution rue disallowed goal: "That’s the third time this year"

Héctor Herrera orchestrates MUST-SEE team goal for Houston Dynamo

MLS NEXT 2022-23 awards: MVP, Goal of the Year & Sportsmanship 

Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Chicho Arango turn RSL into a Western Conference powerhouse?
