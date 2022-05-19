He's back! Chris Mueller scores first goal for Chicago Fire FC

Welcome back to MLS, Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire FC’s new winger scored the leveler in Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw at New York Red Bulls in the 38th minute, roofing a right-footed shot over goalkeeper Carlos Coronel to make it 1-1. It was his first goal for manager Ezra Hendrickson's squad, arriving during his third appearance in Fire colors.

The Chicago-area native, 25, collected an over-the-top ball from playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, let the attack develop and combined in tight spaces with homegrown midfielder Brian Gutierrez to evade several RBNY defenders. Then his rocketed shot did the rest.

The US men’s national team pool attacker signed with Chicago on May 5 after a brief stint at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC, returning to MLS five months after departing on a free move from Orlando City SC. He played for the Lions from 2018-21.

Mueller projects as a key part of Chicago’s new-look attack as they also integrate winger Jairo Torres, a Young DP who joined from Liga MX’s Atlas earlier this month.

During his Orlando career, Mueller had 21 goals and 24 assists across 112 regular-season games, helping them to a pair of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

