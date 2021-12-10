"He's a killer": NYCFC boosted by Taty Castellanos return for MLS Cup 2021

"He's a very important player for us," Deila said before the title match (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). "His value is one thing on the pitch, you see how he's fearless and he's very physical. He's a killer. And that gives the whole team energy and belief and I think it's psychologically important in the games. He starts the pressure all the time, he battles for every ball and that just gives a lot to the team and everybody looks at him when he puts that first. And also of course his ability to score goals and to attack spaces, that's important. So he gives more space to the other players around him because of his strength up front and inside the box."