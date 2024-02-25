Hat trick! Christian Benteke gives DC United dream 2024 start

"I am glad that I had a chance to score three goals, but overall it was a good game because I think without my teammates I can't score those goals."

"As a striker, I'm not going to lie – it's important to score, to build your confidence, even more for myself because I know I'm one of the faces of a team," Benteke said after the 2024 season home opener.

But his hat trick against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, powering a 3-1 victory at Audi Field, provided a potent reminder the 33-year-old cannot be slept on.

It's not just in MLS; the former Belgian international has posterized defenders throughout his career at the highest levels of the game. The English Premier League. The Belgian Pro League. Euros. World Cup qualifiers. You name it.

New style

It's hard to think of a more perfect way to start a new era in D.C. General manager Ally Mackay and head coach Troy Lesesne are at the very beginning of a rebuild project, a sizable undertaking to return one of MLS's most storied clubs to the top of the table. For Lesesne, who watched the match from a suite while serving a one-match suspension carried over from last season, it was a good start.

"It sounds a bit abstract until you can see it for your own eyes. And so tonight, I think you were able to see for your own eyes, especially whenever we were 11-v-11, the type of team that we're trying to be and what we aspire to do in the match," the former New York Red Bulls boss pondered.

"And that's what we've been working on for six weeks, is just trying to be an aggressive team, a proactive team, but also creative at the right times. And I think we displayed a number of those characteristics tonight."

A 25th-minute red card to New England striker Giacomo Vrioni certainly helped D.C., but the new ideas for how they want to play were evident.