"Happy but not satisfied": Chicago Fire FC look to build on strong start vs. FC Dallas

Getting off to a good start was one of the main priorities for the coaching staff during the preseason, first-year head coach Ezra Hendrickson told reporters on Wednesday. With his team unbeaten through four matches and showcasing some much improved play on the defensive side of the ball, it's served to change the conversation around the club, both nationally and among the fan base.

"I think it's great for us," Hendrickson said. "As a staff, what we talked about before preseason and during preseason was how important for us, because of the most recent years and the lack of success we've had here at the club, to get off to a good start. When there's a new regime or a new staff like that, it helps players' confidence, our confidence as a staff. It also helps get buy-in because like I said it's a new regime, it's a new staff.