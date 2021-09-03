Handicapping the Eastern Conference contenders for MLS Cup

As we make the final turn into the home stretch of the 2021 MLS regular season, it's basically impossible to refrain from salivating over the Eastern Conference battle royale that awaits in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

As has become standard in recent years, the road through the beastly East toward MLS Cup will be fraught with peril at every turn. Four of the current top title threats reside in the East, and that doesn't include 2020 Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia . We will include the Union here for a look at each of the top five contenders to reach MLS Cup out of the East.

For each club, we'll play both advocate and devil's advocate to make a case for why they will and then why they won't reach MLS Cup. Get ready to be pulled in opposite directions five times, folks.

Why they will make MLS Cup

What isn't there to like about the Revs, who always seem to have all bases covered? Head coach Bruce Arena certainly knows how to navigate a team through the playoffs. They feature MVP frontrunner Carles Gil, but have the horses to keep on rolling while he sits out for an entire month at the same time other key cogs are away on international duty. They also have the clear best home record in the league and at this point, it would take a near-miracle to bounce them from the East's top seed. If penalties come into play, they have ace shot-stopper Matt Turner.

That's the obvious stuff and it's a lot, but it's also just the tip of New England's iceberg. The Revs can hurt you from out wide or they can punch straight up the gut. They can win strangled-off games where chances are at a high premium and they can win a wild run 'n' gun affair. On top of all that, this team just has that Blues Brothers "mission from God" vibe. You very much get the feeling they'd drive an old police car through a shopping mall, foil Nazis at every possible turn and disrespect Aretha Franklin in order to give this club the MLS Cup title that has somehow eluded them for a couple decades.

Why they won't make MLS Cup

Please don't think I'm trying to get supernatural on you, but there is definitely something extremely dangerous about entering the playoffs as the East's top seed. It could just be a long season catching up with teams in a hotly contested league, either through key injuries, opposing coaches getting wise after multiple meetings, or some such factor. Or it could just be witches and warlocks, it's hard to say.

Whatever the reason, there's no escaping the fact that, since 2008, only one club (the nigh-unstoppable Toronto FC side of 2017) that topped the East in the regular season has made it to MLS Cup. In fact, eight (!!!) of those 12 Eastern No. 1 seeds were dumped out of the playoffs at the first hurdle. And if New England go on to claim the Supporters' Shield, they'd only add another layer of curse to this danger cake – since 2004, only three regular-season champs have reached the postseason title match.