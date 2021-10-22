Gyasi Zardes MCL sprain puts Columbus, USMNT availability in doubt

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Gyasi Zardes thumbs up

The Columbus Crew’s push for an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot will likely come without star striker Gyasi Zardes.

Head coach Caleb Porter disclosed Friday that Zardes suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain during their 1-1 midweek draw at Nashville SC, an injury that’ll keep him out for 2-4 weeks while recovering.

Columbus, the defending MLS Cup champions, have four regular-season games remaining, starting with the resurgent New York Red Bulls this Saturday at Lower.com Field (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They close on Nov. 7 (Decision Day) against Chicago Fire FC at home, all after entering MLS Week 31 three points outside of the Eastern Conference’s seven playoff places.

Should the Crew make up ground and reach the postseason, Round One runs from Nov. 20-23. 

Zardes’ absence could have US men’s national team ramifications, too, before they host Mexico on Nov. 12 and travel to Jamaica on Nov. 16 when Concacaf World Cup Qualifying continues. He previously missed the Octagonal’s September window while nursing a hamstring injury, then featured in all three matches during the October window. 

The 30-year-old Designated Player has nine goals in 21 games (18 starts) this year, putting him in danger of missing out on four consecutive seasons of double-digit goals. In 2021, he’s been named MLS Player of the Week two times (Weeks 27 & 30). 

Without Zardes at striker, the Crew are likely to turn to Miguel Berry, who’s largely been a super-sub in 2021. This year’s Campeones Cup winners also have Bradley Wright-Phillips, with the 36-year-old sixth on the MLS all-time goalscoring chart.

Columbus Crew Gyasi Zardes

Related Stories

Sources: Dennis te Kloese, Pat Onstad frontrunners in Houston Dynamo GM search
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Columbus Crew 1
MLS playoff predictions: How the Eastern Conference race could finish
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC set for clash of best in the West

Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC set for clash of best in the West
"We want to win trophies": New England Revolution on verge of first Supporters' Shield

"We want to win trophies": New England Revolution on verge of first Supporters' Shield
Chicharito vs. Ricardo Pepi: What makes the strikers similar & different
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Chicharito vs. Ricardo Pepi: What makes the strikers similar & different
Weekend Cheat Sheet: Chasing history, bragging rights & more in Week 32
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Weekend Cheat Sheet: Chasing history, bragging rights & more in Week 32
New York Red Bulls visit Columbus Crew again as "totally different team"

New York Red Bulls visit Columbus Crew again as "totally different team"
Gyasi Zardes MCL sprain puts Columbus, USMNT availability in doubt

Gyasi Zardes MCL sprain puts Columbus, USMNT availability in doubt
More News
Video
Video
Who would you put on your bestie T-shirt? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
30:14

Who would you put on your bestie T-shirt? | Group Chat pres. by AT&T 5G
Big paws! Kick saves! Check out MLS' best shot-stopping from Week 31
1:28

Big paws! Kick saves! Check out MLS' best shot-stopping from Week 31
Crazy comebacks! Who saved their season Wednesday night?
1:14:50

Crazy comebacks! Who saved their season Wednesday night?
Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
4:28
Instant Replay

Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
More Video