Groundhog Day: Chicago Fire's latest late collapse is "just ridiculous"

“It's the same thing that has happened three times now," Fire FC head coach Ezra Hendrickson said postgame. "Late in the game, corner kick and we decide we're not going to mark our man. On corners, each man has a responsibility, each man has a player that they're supposed to be marking. They know it. It's not like we don't know it.”

“But I have to take responsibility because at the end of the day I'm the head coach and it's my team and we're letting these points slip away like that,” he said. "Obviously I'm not out there marking, but I have to get guys on the pitch who are going to step up in these precious situations and just not get beat. Just not get beat. We are at home, a minute or two or so to go. They get a corner and we lose our mark. Once again. It's just ridiculous and it has to stop.”