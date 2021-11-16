Gregg Berhalter: USMNT must put Mexico in "rearview mirror" for Jamaica WCQ

So if you’re thinking that the task of jetting south to a lush Caribbean island and facing the team currently ranked third-from-bottom in the standings four days later qualifies as the proverbial “banana peel,” head coach Gregg Berhalter is already on your same wavelength.

He made sure to drop the hoary old phrase “trap game” into his Monday afternoon media availability as reporters quizzed him on how he and his squad will look to not get ambushed in the warm-and-fuzzy aftermath of Friday’s 2-0 win , explaining that he drove home the point that “Mexico's done, it's in the rearview mirror” during a team meeting on Sunday.

“Something I said to the team before the Mexico game was, ‘yeah, we want to beat Mexico, it's important, but we have bigger things to focus on,’” said Berhalter. “That's a game that's going to get us to our destination, just like Jamaica is a game that's going to get us to the destination. And you have to put just as much energy into both of these games. And for us, our big picture is qualifying for this World Cup, and all Mexico does is put us closer. But the Jamaica game can put us even closer to qualifying. So for us, it's a massive game.”