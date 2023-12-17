Matchday

Gómez, Reyes spark Colombia's comeback victory over Mexico

Andres Reyes - Colombia

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Goals from New York Red Bulls center back Andrés Reyes and Real Salt Lake winger Andrés Gómez proved vital for Colombia on Saturday night, sparking a 3-2 comeback victory over Mexico in a Los Angeles-based international friendly.

Reyes started the come-from-behind result in the 55th minute before Gómez supplied the 92nd-minute dagger that sunk El Tri. Both MLS standouts were making their second-ever appearance for La Tricolor's senior squad.

The match, held outside a FIFA international window, included several other Colombian MLS players as they prepare for 2024 preseason camp.

Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández, Portland Timbers right back Juan Mosquera and Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera joined Reyes in head coach Néstor Lorenzo's starting XI. Gómez was a second-half substitute.

Looking ahead, Colombia are drawn into Group D at the 2024 Copa América alongside Brazil, Paraguay and a to-be-determined Concacaf team. That tournament begins in late June, then 2026 World Cup qualifying resumes in September (currently third in Conmebol).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
