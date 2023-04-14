Gold Cup 2023 draw results: Canada to face Cuba, Guatemala and Team TBD

The last team will be known June 20 via whoever wins Prelims Match 7. Trinidad & Tobago, Guadeloupe, Guayana and Grenada – four Caribbean nations – are all in the mix.

Friday's draw was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the final will be held on July 16. The group stage begins June 24, and this summer's games will be held across 14 metropolitan areas and 15 stadiums, mainly in the United States.

The 2023 Gold Cup is one of two competitions the CanMNT will play this summer, as they've also qualified for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. They'll meet Panama in a June 15 semifinal.