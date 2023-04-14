Matchday

Gold Cup 2023 draw results: Canada to face Cuba, Guatemala and Team TBD

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canada Gold Cup draw 4.14.23

The Canadian men’s national team learned their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup draw results Friday afternoon, placing in Group D alongside Cuba, Guatemala and a to-be-determined qualifier.

The last team will be known June 20 via whoever wins Prelims Match 7. Trinidad & Tobago, Guadeloupe, Guayana and Grenada – four Caribbean nations – are all in the mix.

Game schedules and stadium details will be announced at a later date.

Friday's draw was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the final will be held on July 16. The group stage begins June 24, and this summer's games will be held across 14 metropolitan areas and 15 stadiums, mainly in the United States.

The 2023 Gold Cup is one of two competitions the CanMNT will play this summer, as they've also qualified for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. They'll meet Panama in a June 15 semifinal.

Head coach John Herdman's team will be looking to become the first Canadian side to win a Gold Cup since 2000. Last year, they topped the region's World Cup qualifying pathway – ahead of the United States and Mexico – en route to the country's first men's World Cup trip in 36 years.

Concacaf Gold Cup Canada Matchday

Related Stories

Gold Cup 2023 draw results: USMNT to face Jamaica, Nicaragua and Team TBD
Matchday 8: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
NYCFC select architect, contractor for new Queens-based stadium
More News
More News
Gold Cup 2023 draw results: Canada to face Cuba, Guatemala and Team TBD

Gold Cup 2023 draw results: Canada to face Cuba, Guatemala and Team TBD
Gold Cup 2023 draw results: USMNT to face Jamaica, Nicaragua and Team TBD

Gold Cup 2023 draw results: USMNT to face Jamaica, Nicaragua and Team TBD
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres fined following red-card offense
Disciplinary Committee Decision

LA Galaxy defender Martín Cáceres fined following red-card offense
MLS vs. Liga MX guaranteed: 2023 CCL brings blockbuster semifinals
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS vs. Liga MX guaranteed: 2023 CCL brings blockbuster semifinals
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
0:53

Top storylines heading into Matchday 8 | Headlines
Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
0:30

Can LAFC's Dénis Bouanga maintain his MVP form against LA Galaxy? | Quicker Stats
What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
11:51

What is plaguing the LA Galaxy before El Trafico?
POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
1:42

POINT BLANK! Check out the best stops from Matchday 7
More Video