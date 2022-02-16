"Go get it": Jozy Altidore shares advice for players as MLS transfers to Europe increase

Altidore, back in 2008, departed the New York Red Bulls for a reported $10 million transfer to La Liga side Villareal. An outbound move of that variety was an outlier, an anomaly that bucked trends for young, up-and-coming players from the league.

But now seven- and eight-figure transfer fees are becoming commonplace with teenagers and young 20-somethings around MLS, with top-five leagues in Europe lining up for their services. And Altidore hopes the trend only continues.

“It’s tough, man. You go out there, 18, you don’t know nobody, the language. It’s hard,” Altidore told Extratime host Andrew Wiebe in an exclusive interview upon joining the New England Revolution. “But it’s going to make them stronger people and players for it. It’s only going to bring and raise the quality of our game, of our national team.

“So I’m just happy to see it and I want to see more and more guys keep challenging themselves to do that at those ages. It will also set you up for later in life too in a lot of ways. So you make that move, you go out there, pay your dues, it will set you up later on too. You’ll be able to climb the ladder and different things will happen for different players.