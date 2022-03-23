Gio Reyna on long-awaited USMNT return: “We’re ready ... for all the things that rivalries bring”

As had been the case since he was in middle school or so, shining for New York City FC ’s academy sides, the future seemed incredibly bright for Reyna. His trajectory suggested a very real possibility he could go on to match or even eclipse the achievements of his father Claudio , a USMNT captain and World Cup star during his own distinguished playing career who now works as Austin FC ’s sporting director.

Quick, skillful, brash, Reyna had become a regular starter for the Yanks over the course of 2021, highlighted by a key goal in the dramatic Concacaf Nations League final win over Mexico. The Borussia Dortmund wunderkind was one of the top-rated performers in that 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2 , an appearance that made him the second-youngest USMNT player to start a World Cup qualifier, at 18 years, 293 days of age.

MEXICO CITY – When Giovanni Reyna made his World Cup qualifying debut for the US men’s national team in their Concacaf Octagonal opener last September, even the most pessimistic observer could scarcely have imagined it would be more than six months before his second qualifier.

“But of course, important qualifier games, it was tough. I was staying up late, 3, 4 am, watching the games in Germany. It definitely motivated me to try to be back as soon as possible. Of course, it took longer than I would have wanted.”

“It was really hard being out, just not playing for that amount of time, just in general – not necessarily not with the national team but just in general not playing,” Reyna told reporters in the USMNT’s Tuesday media availability from Houston.

That wait may finally be over, and just in time for arguably the biggest match in all of North American soccer: An El Tri-USMNT qualifying battle at the vaunted Estadio Azteca on Thursday (10 pm ET | Paramount+, UniMas, TUDN, CBS Sports Network).

A sequence of soft-tissue strains became a pattern, then a chronic issue that sidetracked him for months, with crushing setbacks and all too much time on the sidelines at a critical phase not only in his individual development but for club and country as well. All he could do was watch, work and wait.

Reyna has returned to availability just in time for the Yanks, a particularly vital reinforcement given the lengthening injury list that includes Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Brenden Aaronson. He worked the full 90 minutes for Dortmund vs. FC Köln in Bundesliga action over the weekend, his longest outing since the European season’s opening weeks, and could prove a decisive weapon as the USMNT look to hold their nerve through the final three matchdays of the Ocho and book passage to Qatar.

“I just want to help the group – I know I can help the group, just with my playing and just being here,” Reyna said on Tuesday.

“I’ve built up a lot of strength over the last two months, three months. So yeah, I’m pretty confident in my body at the moment. But it was great to get 90 minutes before coming into camp. It gave me a huge boost of confidence knowing that I can do it now. So we’re going to see.”

There’s a psychological factor here as well. Reyna is well-liked among his teammates and has shown comfort with the trash talk and mind games that inevitably accompany this bitter rivalry matchup. He nodded slyly in that direction on Tuesday.

“We’re just looking forward to this game. We have a lot of experience that we’ve gained just throughout the last year or so, with playing a bunch of Concacaf teams,” he said. “So we’re prepared. The main goal is to get to the World Cup and I’m confident we can do that.