World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show featuring DaMarcus Beasley on March 24

Watch Mexico vs USA and Costa Rica vs Canada with DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extratime this Thursday at 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT.

U.S. Men's National Team and MLS Great DaMarcus Beasley will join Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle to answer fan questions in realtime during all the action happening at Azteca Stadium and Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Watchalong on:

Watch the games on:

  • USA: Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, CBS Sports Network
  • CAN: OneSoccer

More watchalong shows

All shows will air on twitch.tv/mls and youtube.com/mls.

MLS will host more watchalong shows during qualifying:

  • March 27: Canada vs Jamaica featuring Tosaint Ricketts at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT
  • March 27: USA vs Panama at 7:00 PM ET
  • March 30: Costa Rica vs USA and Panama vs Canada featuring Sacha Kljestan and Calen Carr at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

World Cup Draw Watchalong:

  • April 1 featuring DaMarcus Beasley
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 4
DP forward Taxi Fountas arriving at DC United earlier after Rapid Vienna exit
LAFC answering early questions about their 2022 season in emphatic fashion

Ferreira plays the False 9 to perfection, Vazquez shows he's the real deal, giving RSL their due & more from Week 4
Recap: LAFC 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Almada, Swiderski open their MLS accounts with stunners – Vote for Week 4's Goal of the Week!
Every Single Goal in Week 4!
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | March 20, 2022
GOAL: Ryan Hollingshead, LAFC - 70th minute
