World Cup Qualifying Watchalong show featuring DaMarcus Beasley on March 24

Watch Mexico vs USA and Costa Rica vs Canada with DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extratime this Thursday at 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT.
U.S. Men's National Team and MLS Great DaMarcus Beasley will join Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle to answer fan questions in realtime during all the action happening at Azteca Stadium and Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.
Watchalong on:
Watch the games on:
- USA: Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, CBS Sports Network
- CAN: OneSoccer
More watchalong shows
All shows will air on twitch.tv/mls and youtube.com/mls.
MLS will host more watchalong shows during qualifying:
- March 27: Canada vs Jamaica featuring Tosaint Ricketts at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT
- March 27: USA vs Panama at 7:00 PM ET
- March 30: Costa Rica vs USA and Panama vs Canada featuring Sacha Kljestan and Calen Carr at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
World Cup Draw Watchalong:
- April 1 featuring DaMarcus Beasley