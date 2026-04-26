Germán Berterame hits form with Inter Miami as World Cup nears

Germán Berterame is getting hot at the right time for Inter Miami CF .

Both participated in the 76th-minute leveler, with Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner deflecting Suárez’s close-range shot right at Berterame, who poked it home to salvage a point for the home side.

The Herons’ marquee winter signing continued his impressive scoring form on Saturday, netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution for his third goal in his last four games.

Germán Berterame equalizes! 🇲🇽 That's three goals in four games for the @InterMiamiCF striker. pic.twitter.com/HD3Qzposq1

The result snapped a two-game winning streak for Miami and kept them winless at Nu Stadium. Since opening their new home ground in early April, La Rosanegra have posted three straight draws.

“Obviously, we’re very bitter because I feel that we deserved to win at home,” Berterame told Apple TV in Spanish after the final whistle.