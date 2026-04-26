Germán Berterame hits form with Inter Miami as World Cup nears

Germán Berterame is getting hot at the right time for Inter Miami CF.
The Herons’ marquee winter signing continued his impressive scoring form on Saturday, netting the equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution for his third goal in his last four games.
Berterame, acquired from LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million, started up top alongside Uruguayan legend Luis Suárez.
Both participated in the 76th-minute leveler, with Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner deflecting Suárez’s close-range shot right at Berterame, who poked it home to salvage a point for the home side.
The result snapped a two-game winning streak for Miami and kept them winless at Nu Stadium. Since opening their new home ground in early April, La Rosanegra have posted three straight draws.
“Obviously, we’re very bitter because I feel that we deserved to win at home,” Berterame told Apple TV in Spanish after the final whistle.
“But it’s a positive that we didn’t lose either and left everything on the field. At least we fought until the end.”
World Cup momentum
Another positive: Berterame continues building his case for inclusion on Mexico's squad for this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 27-year-old Argentina native committed to El Tri in late 2024 and has since scored two goals in nine caps.
With Miami, Berterame appears to be hitting peak form as Mexico boss Javier Aguirre makes his last decisions before announcing his final World Cup roster.