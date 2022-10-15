Struber: New York Red Bulls show “reality” in MLS Cup Playoffs exit

History has a (not so) funny way of repeating itself for the New York Red Bulls in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"It's a big learning moment, a moment to grow," the Austrian said, while conceding the result was "a big hit in the face."

However, based on head coach Gerhard Struber’s post-match comments, it was the Red Bulls who were guilty of inexperience and naivety despite the club making their 13th straight postseason appearance (tied with Seattle for the MLS record).

For the fourth straight postseason, the Eastern Conference club made a Round One exit, falling 2-1 at home Saturday afternoon against an FC Cincinnati side that had never before experienced a playoff game.

4 - The Red Bulls have been eliminated in the first round of the #MLSCupPlayoffs in four straight years despite leading in three of the four matches. Slippery. pic.twitter.com/gysVfJwYA2

"This is the reality"

Things got off to a promising start for the hosts, with Lewis Morgan getting the Red Bull Arena crowd going in the 48th minute with a beautiful strike from distance. Unfortunately, the Scottish forward apparently injured himself during the goal celebration and was replaced by Dylan Nealis.

It was all downhill from there for New York, as Luciano Acosta leveled from the penalty spot in the 74th minute before Brandon Vazquez sent Cincinnati into the Eastern Conference Semifinals four minutes from full time.

"We can see that we cannot always hold our level always," Struber insisted when asked about the reasons for Saturday's defeat.

"Some players cannot always realize on this level, what this game needs a performance, what helps us be champion in the next round. This is a reality. But we have a big roster of players, and they have a big chance for development."

That's of little consolation for a fanbase longing for more hardware than the three Supporters' Shields the MLS original has accumulated since the inaugural 1996 MLS season. At this point, only an MLS Cup will prove satisfying.

But Struber believes anybody hoping for a league title this season was "dreaming" and not basing their expectations on reality. RBNY were the East's No. 4 seed, while Cincy had the No. 5 seed.

"I understand that [our supporters] have a different expectation, especially when you wait so long time for a trophy," Struber said. "On the same time, we have to realize which resources and with which players we go in the season.