Struber: New York Red Bulls show “reality” in MLS Cup Playoffs exit

History has a (not so) funny way of repeating itself for the New York Red Bulls in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
For the fourth straight postseason, the Eastern Conference club made a Round One exit, falling 2-1 at home Saturday afternoon against an FC Cincinnati side that had never before experienced a playoff game.
However, based on head coach Gerhard Struber’s post-match comments, it was the Red Bulls who were guilty of inexperience and naivety despite the club making their 13th straight postseason appearance (tied with Seattle for the MLS record).
"It's a big learning moment, a moment to grow," the Austrian said, while conceding the result was "a big hit in the face."
"This is the reality"
Things got off to a promising start for the hosts, with Lewis Morgan getting the Red Bull Arena crowd going in the 48th minute with a beautiful strike from distance. Unfortunately, the Scottish forward apparently injured himself during the goal celebration and was replaced by Dylan Nealis.
It was all downhill from there for New York, as Luciano Acosta leveled from the penalty spot in the 74th minute before Brandon Vazquez sent Cincinnati into the Eastern Conference Semifinals four minutes from full time.
"We can see that we cannot always hold our level always," Struber insisted when asked about the reasons for Saturday's defeat.
"Some players cannot always realize on this level, what this game needs a performance, what helps us be champion in the next round. This is a reality. But we have a big roster of players, and they have a big chance for development."
That's of little consolation for a fanbase longing for more hardware than the three Supporters' Shields the MLS original has accumulated since the inaugural 1996 MLS season. At this point, only an MLS Cup will prove satisfying.
But Struber believes anybody hoping for a league title this season was "dreaming" and not basing their expectations on reality. RBNY were the East's No. 4 seed, while Cincy had the No. 5 seed.
"I understand that [our supporters] have a different expectation, especially when you wait so long time for a trophy," Struber said. "On the same time, we have to realize which resources and with which players we go in the season.
"At the moment, with our group, what we have at the moment, we are not ready to win this game. This is the reality."
There is something to be said about Struber's statement, especially considering outside of Morgan (14), nobody contributed more than five goals for the Red Bulls during the 2022 regular season. Designated Player forward Patryk Klimala last scored on August 20, while Luquinhas last found the back of the net on June 18. Down the stretch, when New York needed their stars to shine, they faded.
And looking ahead, RBNY may lose their captain as center back Aaron Long enters free agency. The US men's national team defender is likely to make his decision after the 2022 World Cup concludes this December in Qatar.
Hope for the future
For Struber, the solution is continuing to nurture the current squad, rather than making a complete overhaul.
"I have big trust in this group of players that they can make the big next step in the next season. They are together, more time to grow together. The teamwork, the spirit, the energy," he said.
"Hopefully the club can hold the group together... then you can speak maybe with a little bit more reality about the trophy."